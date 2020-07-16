US official visits Portland, calls protesters ‘anarchists’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The head of the Department of Homeland Security has visited Portland, Oregon, after issuing a scathing statement that called protesters in the liberal city “violent anarchists.” Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said Thursday that local officials are to blame for not putting an end to what he called “a siege” by protesters who have demonstrated outside the federal courthouse for nearly two months. Federal officers sent to Portland by the Trump administration have escalated tensions. One fired a less-lethal round at a protester’s head, critically injuring him. The mayor and other local officials say they didn’t ask for help from federal law enforcement and have asked them to leave.