Walgreens requiring masks at all stores starting July 20

DEERFIELD, Ill. (KTIV) -- Walgreens is joining the growing list of stores requiring customers to wear masks.

In a statement released Thursday, Walgreens announced starting July 20 customers will be required to wear masks while shopping at any of their stores.

The company says stores will have new and additional signage with this information. Stores will also be increasing the frequency of reminders to customers via the stores' intercom system.

“We support the new CDC guidance that urges the use of face covers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Ban, Walgreens chief medical officer. “As cases continue to rise in many part of the country, it’s critical we, as businesses and members of the community, do everything we can.”

The company statement says masks have already been mandatory at thousands of Walgreens in states and jurisdictions where they are required.

Other major stores that have announced a mask requirement include Walmart, Kohl's and Target.