Annual ‘Scene of the Crash’ car show takes place in South Sioux City, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - From old cars to pin-up contests to bike races, the "Scene of the Crash" car show has something for everyone.

"It is definitely more than just a car show," said Rodney Reisdorph, a founding member of the Show.

The annual car show has been going on for six years now. Ogranizers say it gets bigger and bigger every year.

They say with everything going on, having the show this year means a lot to them... and those who attend the show.

"I think it's really important. I mean, people need something to do during these times. Especially these times because everyone has been… there's nothing to do. So, to actually be able to give people a car show, to get out of the house. And most of it is outside. If you're smart everything will be good," said Reisdorph.

One car enthusiast has been bringing his vintage car to the show for a while now. He says he's always excited for everything the show has to offer.

"It's just fun. Bring the family along. Gives them something to do. It's going to be a nice warm weekend, so get out of the house and do something. Everybody's been cooped up for too long. Just get out and have some fun," said Mike Ohrtman, car enthusiast.

Rodney Reisdorph, an organizer of the event says it's great to see people coming together for the show.

"I think it's big for the people in the car community. Every car show basically has been canceled this summer. So, to actually have a real show that people can come to and enjoy… it's really neat," said Reisdorph.

Reisdorph adds there's even activities for kids to enjoy at the show