Asia Today: More tests, social rules in Australian hot spots

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state has reported a new high of 428 cases and was moving to increase coronavirus testing, as New South Wales state announced stricter measures after a spike in new virus cases. Most of Victoria’s new cases and three deaths were in the nation’s second-largest city, Melbourne. It has been locked down since last week and where authorities hope the new restrictions will soon result in the infection count plateauing. Elsewhere around the Asia-Pacific region, India’s grim milestone of 1 million infections is raising concerns about its readiness. And South Korean officials are optimistic their local outbreak is coming under control.