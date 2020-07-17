Border agency fires 4, suspends 38 for social media posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Border Patrol’s parent agency has fired four employees and suspended 38 without pay for inappropriate social media activity. The announcement comes one year after revelations of a secret Facebook group that mocked members of Congress and migrants. Customs and Border Protection said another 33 employees were disciplined with reprimands or counseling. Of 138 cases investigated, 63 were found unsubstantiated. Posts questioned the authenticity of images of a migrant father and child dead on a riverbank and depicted doctored images of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purporting to perform a sex act on President Donald Trump.