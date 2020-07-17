California governor outlines strict guidelines for schools

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out strict criteria for school reopenings that makes it unlikely the vast majority of districts will have classroom instruction in the fall as the coronavirus pandemic surges. The rules announced Friday include a mandate that students above 2nd grade and all staff wear masks in school. Newsom’s new guidance mandates that public schools in California counties that are on a monitoring list for rising coronavirus infections cannot hold in-person classes and will have to meet strict criteria for reopening.