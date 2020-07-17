‘The Mandalorian’ actor Dominic Pace to visit Sioux City on Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dominic Pace, an actor from "Star Wars The Mandalorian," will be in Sioux City on July 18 to help raise money for the Peter Mayhew Foundation.

Pace plays the bounty hunter, Gekko, on the Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian.

He said he's been visiting small businesses across the country, to help give back to the communities.

Pace said he gives a percentage of the sales he makes at the community events, to different charities.

The 8th Star Wars Mini-Convention at ACME comics on Saturday will donate to the Peter Mayhew Foundation.

It's a nonprofit organization devoted to the alleviation of disease, pain, and the financial toll brought on by life's traumatic events.

"If I can find a way to do a bit of good, and to make people happy by being a small ambassador for the Star Wars Universe, along with helping small business, along with this priceless father son tour I'm having with my eleven year old son. It's just been a labor of love." said Dominic Pace, actor.

Pace will be at ACME comics in Sioux City on Saturday from 11 a.m to 4 p.m..