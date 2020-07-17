Ex-teacher who stole $54K from Iowa teachers union sentenced

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A former Waterloo teacher who stole tens of thousands of dollars from the local teachers union to feed a gambling habit has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison. Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 59-year-old Anthony Dehl was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Dehl pleaded guilty in February to wire fraud. Prosecutors say Dehl took more than $54,000 from the union’s accounts over about five years, when he was the union’s treasurer, withdrawing most of it at a local casino. Investigators say Dehl concealed his scheme by submitting false treasurer reports and other yearly reports to the organization.