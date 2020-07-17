Far apart: EU leaders hold budget summit in pandemic times

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are meeting in the largest room they could find at a summit center so they can keep a safe distance as a health precaution. They are also a long way from one another in another sense — in their discussions on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and recovery fund. French President Emmanuel Macron led the early negotiations, arriving the night before Friday’s summit and holding an early morning meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, a stringent budget hardliner and considered one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a deal at the two-day meeting.