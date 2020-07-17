FBI: Bank robbery suspect dead; 2 agents wounded in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI says two of its agents were shot and wounded at an apartment complex in a Phoenix suburb while executing a warrant for a serial bank robbery suspect who was found dead. Authorities say one injured agent was treated at the scene in Mesa for minor injuries and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t life-threatening. An FBI statement said the suspect was found dead but the agency didn’t provide any further information on how he died or other circumstances.