Germany: Black Forest fugitive held after 5 days on the run

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a man who disarmed four officers at gunpoint in southwestern Germany before fleeing into the Black Forest has been arrested after five days on the run. Police said in a brief statement Friday that four firearms were seized. They didn’t give further details of what happened. Hours earlier, they had appealed for the 31-year-old to contact authorities, either directly or via family or friends. On Sunday, police were alerted about a suspicious person carrying a bow and arrow. Officers located a suspect and conducted an ID check on the man at a hut he was using illegally.