Internet disrupted in Iranian province amid protests in city

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An advocacy group says internet access in a southwestern province of Iran has been disrupted as videos circulate on social media of protests in a city there. NetBlocks.org reported the disruption affecting Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province late Thursday. The outage coincided with videos being published online of protesters gathering in the city of Behbahan, some 570 kilometers southwest of the capital Tehran. Those videos showed demonstrators chanting slogans heard at other protests in Iran over the last year. Iranian state media and officials did not acknowledge the protests. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the demonstrations.