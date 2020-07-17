Iowa governor overrides schools, requires in-person classes

VAN METER, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will override local school districts and require students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms despite concerns the move could endanger children and teachers as the number of coronavirus cases increase in the state. Reynolds’ decision Friday will invalidate plans implemented by some districts to limit in-person classes to one day a week for most students with online learning on other days. The governor’s actions are in line with the fervent recommendations of President Donald Trump. Reynolds says districts could seek waivers from the 50% requirement to the state Education Department. There will be no change in the Education Department’s recommendation that districts not require that students and teachers wear masks in school.