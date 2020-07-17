Judge dismisses harassment lawsuit against Wynn Resorts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by nine women who allege they were sexually harassed by former casino mogul Steve Wynn. The women were unnamed in the lawsuit, a decision the judge cited in the order dismissing the case Wednesday. The judge says the women did not sufficiently justify the need to file their lawsuit anonymously and made “generalized and vague” allegations. The women had sued Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Resorts Ltd, alleging that the companies were aware of misconduct by Wynn but did not investigate.