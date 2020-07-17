July 17: South Dakota reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

(KTIV) -- South Dakota tallied 95 new confirmed infections of COVID-19 and one additional death on Friday.

As of July 17, the state has had 7,789 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths.

Health officials say there are still 865 active COVID-19 cases in the state, with 6,808 of the state's cases reported as recovered.

There are currently 61 people in the hospital with the virus. Officials say 763 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized because of the virus.