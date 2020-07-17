Lives Lost: A doctor dubbed Turkey’s medical ‘Robin Hood’

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An advocate for free health care, Dr. Murat Dilmener sometimes bent hospital rules in Istanbul to ensure without health insurance got the treatment they needed. The professor and infectious diseases specialist frequently saw poor Turks for free at his private clinic and persuaded more affluent ones to sponsor medical scholarships. His charitable acts and compassion would inspire Turkish newspapers to dub Dilmener the “Robin Hood of the medical profession.” But they also landed him in legal trouble, and his determination never to turn patients away may have exposed him to the coronavirus. He died of COVID-19 at at age 78, devastating former students on the medical team that couldn’t save his life.