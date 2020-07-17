ACME Comics in Sioux City adjusts to COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local comic store has had to make some adjustments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin McGarry, co-owner of ACME comics in Sioux City, said it's been slow but steady since the pandemic began.

He said there was a period of time when they were not able to get in new shipments. But they're starting to hold events, and he hopes that will help bring back loyal comic fans.

"Most of the events can be taking place outside. So we shouldn't have too much of a problem with everything. And we are taking the entire parking lot, so there shouldn't be a problem with social distancing. And there are going to be a lot of activities for kids tomorrow." said McGarry.

Acme Comics will host the first event since the pandemic started, Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Dominic Pace, who played the bounty hunter Gekko on the hit series "The Mandalorian" will be there signing autographs and hanging out.