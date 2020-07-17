Pagenaud snaps Ganassi streak with IndyCar win at Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Simon Pagenaud came from the last starting spot before holding off Scott Dixon in the final laps to win the opener of IndyCar’s double-header at Iowa Speedway on Friday night, a race that drove home the importance of the new Aeroscreen designed to protect drivers from flying debris. The win snapped a sweep of the first four races by Chip Ganassi’s team. Dixon still gave him a second-place run after three wins to start the season. Oliver Askew rounded out the podium.