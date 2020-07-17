Pentagon report: Turkey sent up to 3,800 fighters to Libya

The U.S. Defense Department’s inspector general says Turkey has sent between 3,500 and 3,800 paid Syrian fighters to Libya over the first three months of the year. That’s according to the internal watchdog’s newly released report, its first to detail Turkish deployments that helped change the course of the Libyan war. The report says Turkey paid and offered citizenship to thousands of mercenaries fighting alongside Tripoli-based militias against forces of east Libya-based commander Khalifa Hifter. It says the fighters are motivated by salaries rather than ideology. The report comes after Turkish-backed victories forced Hifter to retreat from the capital’s suburbs and trained a spotlight on NATO member Turkey’s deepening role in the conflict.