Prosecutor who convicted Jodi Arias agrees to disbarment

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Arizona prosecutor known for winning a conviction in the Jodi Arias murder case has agreed to be disbarred in an ethics case in which he was accused of leaking the identity of an Arias juror and sexually harassing female law clerks in his office. Juan Martinez agreed on Friday to give up his license to practice law. That ends the ethics case that was scheduled to go to trial in November. Even though Martinez still disputes the allegations, he said in a court filing that he no longer has the desire to fight the case. Martinez was fired earlier this year after 32 years as a prosecutor.