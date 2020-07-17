Putin orders military drills for 150,000 troops

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has scrambled the nation’s military forces for a massive military exercise across the vast country. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the maneuvers will last until Tuesday and involve about 150,000 troops, nearly 27,000 military vehicles, 414 aircraft and 106 navy ships. It noted that the exercise is intended to train the troops for fending off “terrorist threats” in the country’s southwest and prepare for the even bigger “Caucasus-2020” drills later this year. The ministry said the troops will train at 35 shooting ranges. The navy drills will span the Black Sea and the Caspian and will involve some marine units from the Far North and the Pacific.