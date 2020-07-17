Republicans eye sweeping shield from coronavirus liability

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new plan from Senate Republicans to award businesses, schools, and universities sweeping exemptions from lawsuits arising from inadequate coronavirus safeguards is putting Republicans and Democrats at loggerheads. The liability proposal promises to shield employers that negligently expose customers and workers to the coronavirus, limiting their legal exposure. That’s according to a draft of the plan obtained by The Associated Press. Supporters say the proposal protects businesses and other employers who adhere to public-health guidelines in good faith. Opponents say it will permit wrongdoing to go unpunished. Lawmakers will consider the liability plan as they negotiate another coronavirus relief bill.