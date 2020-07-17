Taliban make big changes ahead of expected talks with Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban officials say their organization has made several changes in its leadership ahead of expected talks with Kabul aimed at ending Afghanistan’s decades of war. The son of the founder of the Taliban has been put in charge of the group’s military wing. The officials say that powerful figures have been added to the Taliban’s negotiating team. It’s one of the most significant shake-ups in years for the Taliban. The founder’s son is expected to bring his father’s fiercely uncompromising reputation to the battlefield. Equally significant is the addition of four members of the insurgent group’s leadership council to the 20-member negotiating team.