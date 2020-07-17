Utility worker recovering after being impaled by steel rod

FIRTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska power utility worker is recovering from surgery after being impaled by a 2-foot long steel rod while on the job near Firth. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the incident happened Thursday afternoon while Nebraska Public Power District worker Roger Kempf and a coworker were clearing brush from underneath power lines. Chief Deputy Todd Duncan says the coworker was operating a skid loader with a front-mounted disk grinder when it struck a piece of rebar from an electric fence post concealed in the brush. Duncans says the disk grinder launched the steel post about 60 yards at high speed, impaling Kempf in the lower back.