July 17: Woodbury County confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 145 new tests, local health officials have confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department also reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll at 46.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,417 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of July 17, the SDHD has confirmed 3,137 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 15 since July 16.

The SDHD says there have been 297 total hospitalizations in Woodbury County, with 245 of those hospitalizations having already been discharged.