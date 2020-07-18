3 friends slain while preparing to fish at Florida lake

Three friends were slain in Florida moments after getting together to do some night fishing at a lake. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Saturday that the men were beaten and shot late Friday night at a lake near the city of Frostproof. Killed were 23-year-old Damion Tillman, 30-year-old Keven Springfield and 27-year-old Brandon Rollins. Judd described the killing as a massacre. He would not speculate about whether the assailants knew the victims, although he also suggested it wasn’t a random attack.