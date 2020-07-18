6 people killed, 25 injured in deadly Chicago shootings

CHICAGO, Illinois (NBC) -- It has been another violent start to the weekend in Chicago as 6 people have been killed and at least 25 people have been injured in shootings since Friday evening.

The youngest person killed this weekend was an 18-year-old boy, who was driving when shots were fired at him.

The oldest person killed was a 67-year-old man, who was walking on a sidewalk when he was shot at from a nearby vacant lot.

Of the 31 people shot, 4 of them were juveniles, ranging in age from 14 to 17.