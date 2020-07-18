ACME Comics hosts Mini Star Wars Con

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Star Wars fans came from all over Siouxland to join in the Mini Star Wars Con hosted by ACME Comics Saturday.

Fans enjoyed chatting with Dominic Pace, a character from the Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian."

They could also take pictures with their favorite characters like Darth Vader and Storm Troopers.

Fans were able to participate in a costume contest and various games set up outside of the store.

"Being an old school fan, and I'm a little older than I'd like to admit, it is so nice to see fans from five to we won't talk about our age. And so, it's so nice to see us all come together. Just one family, one reason, one purpose. The love of something we have really grown up with," said volunteer John Gill .

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott was also at the event and declared today "Dominic Pace Day." All around, fans got to spend the day in 'A Galaxy Far, Far Away.'