AP Source: Decision looming on Blue Jays games in Toronto
TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays will find out Saturday whether the Canadian government allows them to play regular season games amid the coronavirus pandemic. An official familiar with the matter says the federal government will make the announcement later Saturday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak ahead of the announcement. MLB needs an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days.