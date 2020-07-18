‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside Trump Tower defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of Manhattan’s Trump Tower has been vandalized with paint for the second time in a week. Surveillance video showed three people smearing blue paint on the Fifth Avenue mural while a woman littered it with flyers around 4 p.m. Friday. Police say officers found the trio near the mural a short time later with blue paint on their hands and clothing. They were arrested, charged with criminal mischief and released with a order to appear in court at a later date. The woman was issued a criminal court summons for illegal posting of flyers.