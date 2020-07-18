Blazers’ Lillard turns to recording music inside NBA bubble

Damian Lillard says he will spend most of his downtime working on recording music while inside the NBA bubble. The Portland Trailblazers point guard turned part of his suite into a mini recording studio at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, where his team will make a push for a playoff berth. But under his rap persona Dame D.O.L.L.A., the All-Star player is looking to lay down tracks when he’s not occupied with basketball. He says his setup is “simple,” but it’s good enough for him to create music in a room where he can isolate himself.