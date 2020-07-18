China’s mighty Yangtze nears crest again, new floods feared

BEIJING (AP) — Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction. The seasonal floods that already have left 141 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The heavy rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam. State media say the rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night. Flooding this month has forced evacuations of around 1.8 million people, mainly in southern China. Direct losses attributed to flooding are estimated at $7 billion. Torrential rain also caused three landslides upstream on the Yangtze, leaving six dead. The bodies were found after more than 200 people were dispatched for search and rescue.