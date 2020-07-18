Civil Rights icon John Lewis dies at 80 years old

ATLANTA, GA (NBC) -- Civil Rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis passed away Friday.

Lewis had been receiving hospice care to treat pancreatic cancer.

Lewis won a U.S House seat in 1986 and served for more than three decades.

He played a key role in the Civil Rights Movement, challenging segregation, discrimination, and injustice.

He was an organizer of the March on Washington in 1963 along with Martin Luther King Jr.

He's best known for leading some 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama.