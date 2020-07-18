Film tracks Rulon Gardner’s highs, lows in years since gold

An Olympic Channel documentary chronicles the highs and lows of Rulon Gardner in the 20 years since his stunning gold-medal victory in the 2000 Olympics. Gardner was a 2,000-to-1 shot when he beat wrestling great Aleksandr Karelin in the heavyweight final at the Sydney games. Gardner became an instant celebrity. Bad decisions and bad luck followed, starting with a snowmobiling misadventure ending with frostbite and loss of a toe. The film begins with his upbringing on a Wyoming dairy farm. Now 48, Gardner is in the insurance business and coaches high school wrestling in Utah.