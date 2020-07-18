Floods kill 14 in China as water peaks at Three Gorges Dam

BEIJING (AP) — At least 14 people have died in the latest round of rains and flooding in southern China, as soldiers and workers build makeshift barriers with sandbags and rocks to keep the Yangtze River and its tributaries at bay. Three floodgates of the Three Gorges Dam that spans the Yangtze were opened as the water level behind the massive dam rose more than 15 meters (50 feet) above flood level. The official Xinhua News Agency said that he dam was holding back about 45 percent of the water. Seasonal flooding strikes large parts of China annually, but the rainfall has been unusually high this year.