Germany, France, Italy urge end to interference in Libya

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany, France and Italy are calling for outsiders to “end their increasing interference” in Libya and respect a much-violated arms embargo. They said Saturday that they are ready to consider sanctions if breaches of the embargo continue. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte issued a joint statement after discussing Libya on the sidelines of a European Union summit in Brussels. It came after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this month that foreign interference in Libya’s war has reached “unprecedented levels.”