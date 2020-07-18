Iran sends downed Ukrainian plane’s black box to France

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official news agency says that the black box of the Ukrainian passenger jet that Iranian armed forces mistakenly shot down in January has been taken to France for reading. The news agency said Saturday that the downed jet’s black box was transported to Paris on Friday, accompanied by Iranian civil aviation and judicial officials. Iran accidentally shot down the Boeing 737-800, killing all 176 people aboard, after mistaking it for an incoming missile. Iranian armed forces had been bracing for a counterattack after launching missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq in response to the killing of its top commander, Gen. Qassim Soleimani, in a U.S. strike earlier in January.