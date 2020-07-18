July 18: Iowa reports 235 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 235 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases up to 37,903.

There were three additional virus-related deaths reported within this time frame, pushing the state's death toll to 785.

There were also 246 additional recoveries, bringing the state's total number of recoveries up to 27,800.

As of July 17, Iowa health officials have confirmed there are 210 hospitalized patients across the state, with 70 of them in the ICU and 27 on ventilators. Officials say there are over 3,100 inpatient beds, 489 ICU beds, and 791 ventilators available in Iowa.

In Iowa, 714 new test results were reported in the last 24 hours for a total of more than 403,726 Iowans that have been tested for COVID-19.