July 18: Nebraska adds 120 new COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total number of positive cases to 22,481.

There were no reported deaths Saturday, leaving the state's total at 301.

Officials say out of the 232,654 Nebraskans that have been tested for the virus, 209,920 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, 16,801 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 136 since Friday.

Officials say there are currently 113 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state.