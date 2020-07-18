Local Pitmaster group hosts Appreciation Cookout for law enforcement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Community members came together to give back to those who serve them.

"It's just been a really friendly, fun environment," said Harbeck.

One Midwest pitmaster group hosted it's third Cookout for first responders.

Organizers say while the cookout normally includes military, it had to be scaled down due to COVID-19.

They say even with the smaller size, they were still excited to give back to those who serve the community.

"It means a lot to us because we have a lot of friends and family who are officers and we just want to make sure that they know that there are people out there who really do care," said Lucas Harbeck, co-founder of event.

Officers at the event say they were grateful for the kind gesture.

"It means a lot coming from the community. We received a lot of support here in Sioux City from all the citizens. So, it really makes us feel good. Everyone's treated us really well around here. We have a lot of support," said Sgt. Jim Cunningham, SCPD.

The event was free to all law enforcement, firefighters and their families.

"It's absolutely free. It's all volunteer. All the food is donated. Which is great because it also shows that our sponsors are supporters also," said Harbeck.

Organizers say they hope to continue the tradition as long as they will have them, and although the event took much preparation and work, it was worth it to give back to the community.