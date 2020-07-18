Six traffickers arrested for sailing migrants to Italy

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have arrested six people who were trafficking migrants from Greece to Italy by using sailboats and they are searching for five more members of the trafficking ring. One suspect was arrested Friday offshore from the island of Corfu, the Greek island closest to the Italian mainland, on a sailboat that carried 23 migrants and was headed to Italy. The ring owned at least four sailboats and moved them around different Greek marinas to avoid raising suspicions. Police said each migrant had to pay 5,500 euros ($6,280) for the trip.