Three friends shot and killed in Florida massacre

POLK COUNTY, FL (NBC) - Three men, known to be good buddies and avid fishermen, appeared to have been killed together in what Polk County , FL investigators are calling a “massacre.”

Polk County's Sheriff Grady Judd said three men, from the nearby town of Frostproof, were killed when they arrived at a remote lake to go night-fishing Friday evening.

Judd says 23-year-old Damion Tillman arrived first and was murdered.

According to Judd, while that was happening, Tillman's two friends, 27-year-old Brandon Rollins and 30-year-old Kevin Springfield, arrived together in a truck and were immediately "shot up".

Judd says he believes there is more than one suspect involved in the killings.