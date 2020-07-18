Trump talks less about virus, states look inward for answers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has taken an increasingly hands-off approach to the coronavirus crisis in recent days even as COVID-19 cases and deaths have surged to record highs in a significant slice of the country. Trump has focused his public comments on the virus on assurances that the worst days of the pandemic are in the rearview mirror, while turning his attention to talking about the economy and attacking Democratic rival Joe Biden. Meanwhile, governors and big city mayors in much of the United States are sending a blunt message to their constituents. That message is don’t expect a federal cavalry to save the day.