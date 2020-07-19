Fatalities in eastern Turkey migrant boat sinking rise to 56

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Local media says search-and-rescue teams recovered two more bodies from a boat that sank last month while ferrying dozens of migrants across a lake in eastern Turkey. The Demiroren news agency reports that a total of 56 bodies have been retrieved from the wreck lying 107 meters (351 feet) below the surface of Lake Van. The boat was reported missing in stormy weather on June 27. Authorities estimated it was carrying between 55 and 60 migrants when it went down. It is thought migrants are trafficked across the lake to avoid police checkpoints on the traditional smuggling routes.