UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary has hinted that he may move to suspend the U.K.’s extradition arrangements with Hong Kong, in response to China’s imposition of sweeping new security laws in the semi-autonomous city. Dominic Raab also accused Beijing of “gross and egregious” human rights abuses against its Uighur population in China’s far west Xinjiang province, and said Britain is working with international allies to take action against Beijing. In response, the Chinese ambassador to Britain warned that China will deliver a “resolute response” to any move by Britain to sanction officials over the alleged rights abuses.