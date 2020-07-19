UN agency: US-sought tanker ‘hijacked’ off UAE now in Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A United Nations agency is acknowledging that a U.S.-sought oil tanker “hijacked” off the coast of the United Arab Emirates after allegedly smuggling Iranian crude oil is back in Iranian waters. The International Labor Organization said that the tanker was hijacked July 5, citing its captain. That mirrors earlier reporting by The Associated Press. The ILO earlier filed a report saying the vessel and its sailors had been abandoned by its owners without pay since March off the eastern coast of the UAE. Iranian state media and officials have not acknowledged the hijacking and arrival of the tanker to Iran.