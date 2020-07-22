Demolition of old Bishop Heelan High School begins

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sioux City school, that has stood for more than 70-years, is coming down piece by piece.

Demolition of the old Bishop Heelan High School has begun. On Tuesday, crews began knocking down the back wall of the gymnasium.

Work has been ongoing for a few weeks on the inside of the building.

Dr. John Flanery, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools President, says crews hit a snag on Tuesday. They hit a transformer while tearing down the back wall, and it knocked power out to the area. But, he says they're back on track. "We're very sad to see that building go down but we also understand that an institution is more than bricks and mortar," said Flanery. "It's about the faith. It's about the education. It's about the people. It's about the family and its about the spirit that is alive and that spirit has certainly has made it across the street from the old Heelan to the new Heelan."

Demolition is expected to take two weeks.

Flanery says the once the building is down, the Cathedral of the Epiphany will take it over and convert it into a green space.