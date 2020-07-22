Cops: Shooting outside Chicago funeral home was gang-related

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say gunfire outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side that wounded 15 people was part of an ongoing conflict involving the gang of the man being mourned. Police Superintendent David Brown says the person whose funeral people were attending Tuesday was killed in a drive-by shooting last week and that the person was believed to have been killed in retaliation for a previous shooting. No arrests have been made but a person of interest is being questioned and police are examining the stolen car that the gunmen used. The shooting — and other violence in the city — comes as the federal government plans to send more agents to Chicago to combat a spike in gun violence.