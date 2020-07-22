Family of Black man shot 22 times by police settles lawsuit

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia city has agreed settle an excessive force lawsuit filed by the family of a homeless Black man who was shot 22 times by police. Christopher Brown, the attorney for the family of Wayne Arnold Jones, told The Washington Post that the lawsuit was settled for $3.5 million. The Martinsburg Police Department says the settlement was not an admission of guilt. Police had stopped Wayne Jones as he was walking on a Martinsburg street in 2013. Jones was shot after police said he shrugged off two jolts from a stun gun, fought with officers and stabbed one of them. The officers were white.