Fiat Chrysler, Iveco offices searched in emissions probe

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Investigators probing suspected diesel emissions manipulation have searched locations of auto maker Fiat Chrysler and truckmaker Iveco in Germany, Switzerland and Italy. German prosecutors are leading the probe according to European judicial coordinator Eurojust. Investigators say some 200,000 vehicles could have been rigged to first pass emissions tests and then turn off the controls in everyday driving. Vehicles were built between 2014 and 2019, Fiat Chrysler and Iveco’s parent company CNH Industrial confirmed a number of their offices were searched and that they are providing “full cooperation” in the investigation.